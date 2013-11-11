* Africa had 253 million unique subscribers mid 2013
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 Fewer than one in three
Africans has a mobile phone and recent rapid growth in
subscribers will slow if governments don't improve access to
spectrum and rein in taxes on the industry, a lobby group
representing mobile networks said on Monday.
There were 502 million mobile connections in sub-Saharan
Africa as of June, industry body GSMA said.
But with most people owning about two SIM cards, the number
of unique subscribers falls to 253 million - around 31 percent
of the population, it added.
In developed markets, four out of five people have a mobile
phone, while in other emerging markets it is one in every two,
although the figures for Africa may also be affected by its
relatively young population and higher levels of poverty.
Mobile phone usage has spread more rapidly in Africa than on
any other continent recently - at an average 18 percent a year
in the last five years.
But the next phase of growth will be much slower if
governments there do not overhaul their policies on taxation and
access to spectrum, GSMA said.
GSMA forecasts the number of unique subscribers will rise 37
percent to 346 million in 2017, equivalent to an annual growth
rate of about 6.5 percent.
"The governments are going to have to step it up when it
comes to overall policy and regulatory framework," said Peter
Lyons, GSMA Director of Public Policy for Africa and Middle
East.
"Many governments are still focused on every penny they can
squeeze out of taxes on handsets, or airtime, which is a really
short-sighted view."
For instance, nearly 40 percent of the total cost of owning
a mobile phone in Gabon is from taxation.
To the east of the continent, Kenyan authorities have
incensed many mobile users by introducing a tax on transferring
money via mobile phones.
Operators also have to fork out billions of dollars for
licence fees, turnover taxes, universal access fund levies, and
regulatory fees.
Ghanaian authorities, for example, charge a National Health
Insurance Levy of 2.5 percent, while Tanzania will now levy a
withholding tax for overseas companies providing services such
as roaming. The overseas providers will normally not be able to
claim such taxes in the home jurisdiction, GSMA said.
"Governments are just unable to look beyond the tax revenue,
it's a self-inflicted wound, it can impair job creation and
economic growth down the road," Lyons said.
The industry paid $21 billion in taxes in 2012 - including
$8.4 billion in value added taxes and $3.9 billion in corporate
tax - and this could double by 2020, GSMA estimates.
Operators have invested $44 billion in the region over the
last six years, it added.
(Editing by Mark Potter)