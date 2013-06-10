By Agnieszka Flak
| JOHANNESBURG, June 10
JOHANNESBURG, June 10 It sounded like a shotgun:
bang, bang, bang. The back wheel swirled in a slalom and my
Vespa scooter came to an abrupt stop.
Not even halfway through my two-wheeled trip across parts of
Africa and the back tyre burst. I steered away from the traffic
that trailed behind me on this pothole-littered mountain pass,
just as a truck gently nudged my back license plate.
The 200 kg (440 lb) piled on the seat, two carriers and
between my legs were too much for the seasoned two-wheeler and I
got stuck: on top of a mountain in Tanzania's Baobab Valley,
surrounded by baboons, possibly lions, and without a spare.
The scooter safari began in Johannesburg, where I strapped
an adventurous friend, a tent, some medicine, food and extra
fuel to the frame. My goal was to go Dar es Salaam and back,
passing six countries of southern and east Africa on the way.
Four weeks later, I was spitting dust, dead insects were
plastered to my helmet and teeth, and my wind-swept face was
burning after weeks in the sun's glare.
But the satisfaction of crossing more than 9,000 km (5,600
miles) of Africa on a motor scooter was sweet as well - the best
part being able to say: 'I have arrived... alive'.
Nobody took me seriously when I initially took off. Touring
by truck, car, campervan, even motorcycle isn't that unusual.
But striking out across sub-Saharan Africa on a scooter
astounded many of the people I met along the way.
"Where is your vehicle?" a policeman asked at a checkpoint,
slightly confused when hearing of my destination. He could not
stop laughing once I pointed to the wheels I was sitting on.
Others questioned my driving as I ventured into areas where
female drivers are rare and those on a scooter unheard of.
"Ma'am, where do you think you are going with this THING?
Can I see your license?," I would get asked.
They would often ask my male passenger if he wasn't afraid
to be driven by a woman.
LIONS AND BUFFALO
Driving during the rainy season is quite a wet affair and I
would get drenched, slide in the mud, dry off in the wind to get
soaked at least twice more that same day.
My pledge to never ride at night was broken most days, with
the scooter struggling to get to the next point in time and
street lights and signs scarce. Growls and hisses followed the
sound of my engine, while I strained to see ahead with my tiny
headlight.
"Aren't you afraid of the lions and buffalo ma'am?," a guard
asked in a whispery tone at the entrance to the Mikumi National
Park in Tanzania, pointing a flashlight at my face.
That was enough to make me insist on camping outside the
park and far from the "DANGER" sign posted right at its gate.
At least eight hours on the road each day and I would
collapse at night, with barely any strength left to unstrap
luggage, light a cooker and set up the tent.
Each day was a gamble: if I would make it to the next fuel
station in time or if the petrol I bought would last me for 120
km or only half of that, if diluted, as happened many times.
My tyres burst two more times and, eventually, I had four
sturdier ones shipped from South Africa and the trip continued.
The bureaucracy was maddening. Besides visas and a carnet to
pass through border posts, I was back to the counters to fork
out cash for insurance, road and carbon tax on top of that.
At the next checkpoint I would be told there was one more
paper I did not have, and negotiations would begin once more.
At 151 cc, my engine should have been strong enough to push
at over 100 km/h, but an average 60 km/h was all I managed,
sometimes crawling up steep hills at barely a third of that.
MANGOES
But moving at a snail's pace left me time to take it all in:
from the mines dotting the scenery of South Africa, the herds of
zebras and elephants crossing the one-lane highway in Botswana,
the anti-AIDS slogans covering murals in Zambia to the bush fire
smoke in Mozambique encroaching on the road ahead of me.
Heads turned when I passed villages or towns. Whenever I
stopped to refuel and stretch my legs, children would run out to
sell me juicy mangoes or ask for a treat.
The tempo changed with each border crossing, especially when
I swapped east Africa's bustle of people, carts, and towns for
the calmer shores of Lake Malawi.
Over the 400 km I tried to cover each day, the chaos of
capitals would soon be forgotten as I passed by enclaves of mud
huts around rice fields, sugar estates and coffee plantations.
Driving an overloaded two-wheeler in Africa may not be the
safest way to get around. But I felt right at home elbowing my
way in-between carts pulled by donkeys stacked with goods, buses
with animals strapped to their roofs or cyclists carrying five
people and dozens of jerry cans, all at the same time.
Seeing me sitting aboard something slightly bigger than a
bicycle encouraged locals to approach me or invite me for tea
and a tour of their homes and huts, as once happened in
Mozambique.
Motorcyclists would honk. A group in biker leathers even
asked to pose for a picture so "they could show their wives".
Some may still say a Vespa is not well geared for African
roads, but the locals I met along the way were quite impressed.
"I'll give you my car for this scooter," said Elijah, a
Zimbabwean I met at the Zambian border. After a second he added:
"If a car is not enough, how about 20 cows?"
