By Ed Stoddard
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Oct 29 Africa's vultures are
vanishing, according to a report released on Thursday, a
situation that could affect human health and livestock since
populations of other scavengers such as rats and jackals could
rise as a result.
The assessment, carried out by conservation group BirdLife
International, found that six of Africa's 11 vulture species
were at risk of extinction.
Deliberate targeting by poachers is one of the reasons as
the birds, which circle the sights where they feed, can alert
authorities to the carcasses of illegally slain animals.
Africa's elephant and rhino populations are being
relentlessly poached for their ivory and horns to meet red-hot
demand in newly-affluent Asian economies.
"Vultures are important. They come in, they clean up and
they leave," said Ross Wanless of BirdLife South Africa.
"Other scavengers like rats and jackals will eat a carcass
and then will go after livestock or become a pest to humans. And
if vultures are removed their numbers can increase."
Vultures also help to stem the spread of disease on the
world's poorest continent by eating carcasses that would
otherwise rot.
Other reasons behind the decline of the big birds include
indiscriminate poisonings and the popularity of vulture parts
for traditional medicine.
Since the late 1980s, 98 percent of West Africa's vultures
outside protected nature areas have disappeared, while half the
population of the Gyps vulture species in Kenya's Masai Mara
park have gone, the report said. In South Africa, cape vultures
have declined by 60-70 percent over the past 20-30 years.
The assessment was conducted for the International Union for
Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) "Red List of Threatened
Species", which is considered to be the most authoritative
estimate of wild bird and animal populations.
