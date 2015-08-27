STOCKHOLM, Aug 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Africa must
harvest its rain to cope with droughts and irrigate crops for a
"green revolution" to feed its growing population, experts told
a global water conference in the Swedish capital.
Rainwater harvesting is essential for managing water and dry
spells on the continent, said Malin Falkenmark, senior adviser
at the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI).
"Green water, the hidden water in the soil ... is the key to
future food production in Africa," she told the World Water Week
conference in Stockholm. "Dry spells can be managed by rainwater
harvesting."
The late 20th century "green revolution" in Asia was based
on high-yielding crop varieties and improved irrigation methods
which pushed up rice and other crop production, keeping pace
with the continent's rising population.
The world's population is forecast to rise from 7.3 billion
now to 9.7 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100, with most
of the growth in developing regions, particularly Africa,
according to the United Nations.
Development experts have focused their efforts and
investment on support for small-scale farmers and a green
revolution to reduce hunger and poverty in Africa.
While Asia's massive growth in agricultural production from
the 1960s to the 1990s was based on irrigation, Africa's green
revolution needs to be based on catching rain before it
evaporates, Falkenmark said.
"The trick is to get the rain down to the soil ... where we
have the roots (to) take the nutrients up to the plant," she
said. "We are waiting for the green revolution in Africa."
In much of the continent, rainwater evaporates before it can
recharge the rivers, and many farmers are far from rivers
anyway, leaving rainwater harvesting as the only solution,
Falkenmark said.
Rulers and farmers in parts of India have harvested
rainwater for centuries, storing it in huge tanks for use in the
dry season, and rooftop rain harvesting is becoming more popular
in places with erratic rainfall or periods of drought.
World Bank economist Claudia Sadoff said that while the
Middle East and North Africa have long suffered chronic water
shortages, Africa is the only region where water insecurity is
increasing, and this is slowing its economic growth.
"Africa is the only region in which the risks of
(inadequate) water supply and sanitation are actually increasing
because the population is growing very quickly and ... the
supply is not keeping pace," Sadoff said.
Dominic Waughray of the World Economic Forum said it made
economic sense to get water governance right in the context of
development.
"From the governments' point of view, what is really helpful
is to have lots of investors who want to engage in your
economy," he said. "If you get the water governance right,
they'll crowd to invest."
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis, editing by Alisa Tang. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)