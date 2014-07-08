ABIDJAN, July 8 The countries of the eight-nation West African franc zone have increased planned debt issuance to 3,458 billion CFA francs ($7.18 billion) in 2014, up more than 52 percent from last year, according to the regional debt planning agency.

The target is significantly higher than the 2,979 billion CFA francs included in an issuance calendar released in January.

The agency, UMOA-Titres, said in a statement on Tuesday that 1,418 billion CFA francs had already been raised via treasury bills and bonds in the first half of 2014. ($1 = 481.7200 West African CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate Felix and Robin Pomeroy)