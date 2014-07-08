ABIDJAN, July 8 The countries of the
eight-nation West African franc zone have increased planned debt
issuance to 3,458 billion CFA francs ($7.18 billion) in 2014, up
more than 52 percent from last year, according to the regional
debt planning agency.
The target is significantly higher than the 2,979 billion
CFA francs included in an issuance calendar released in January.
The agency, UMOA-Titres, said in a statement on Tuesday that
1,418 billion CFA francs had already been raised via treasury
bills and bonds in the first half of 2014.
($1 = 481.7200 West African CFA Francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Bate Felix and Robin Pomeroy)