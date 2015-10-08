DAKAR, Oct 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Sokhna
Aminatou Sarr started menstruating, as a young girl in Senegal
who had not yet reached her teenage years, her mother warned
that she would become pregnant if she went near any boys.
While taboos surrounding sexual and reproductive health may
be common among older generations across West and Central
Africa, they are also often perpetuated by teachers, religious
leaders and health workers, the 27-year-old activist said.
"Doctors and nurses behave more like parents than health
professionals, they should provide counselling and guidance but
instead pass judgment," said Sarr, a representative for AIESEC,
a global youth network that provides leadership opportunities.
"I knew a girl with a vaginal infection who was told by a
nurse: 'You like sex too much, that is the problem'".
Sarr was one of several young Africans who discussed sexual
and reproductive health education at a United Nations conference
attended by ministers, health experts and civil society
representatives from 24 countries in West and Central Africa.
The conference, which runs from Oct 7 to 9 in Dakar, aims to
accelerate the implementation of sexual and reproductive health
education programmes across the region, and make tackling HIV,
teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence a priority.
It takes place just weeks after the United Nations adopted
17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 15-year
objectives to combat a range of issues such as poverty, climate
change and gender inequality - including a pledge to ensure
universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights.
West and Central Africa is one of the worst regions in the
world in terms of sexual and reproductive health among young
people, with teenage girls the most vulnerable, according to the
U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
The region has the highest pregnancy rate for girls aged
15-19, with 128 births per 1,000 girls. Four in 10 girls are
married before they turn 18 and almost a fifth of girls under 14
have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), UNESCO said.
MISUNDERSTANDING AND SUSPICION
Less than a quarter of a young women and a third of young
men have adequate knowledge of HIV prevention measures, and
there is a lack of age-appropriate health education for most
young people in the region, according to the U.N. body.
"The fact that teenagers cannot discuss sexual health means
they get misguided and inaccurate information online," said
Romaric Ouitona, a 22-year-old who works as a young ambassador
for a family planning organisation in Benin.
Sexual health education programmes in the region often fall
short because they focus on the biological rather than social
aspects of sex, and are aimed at older teenagers, who are often
already sexually active, the conference heard.
Such education is often viewed with suspicion despite
evidence showing it leads to youths having sex at a later age, a
rise in condom use, and a lower number of sexual partners.
The Niger government last year withdrew a course on sexual
and reproductive health from the school syllabus after Islamic
organisations said it was contrary to the country's values.
"Representatives from across the region are aware not only
of the need to improve sexual education programmes, but also to
involve local associations, religious leaders and faith groups
to overcome taboos and cultural barriers," UNESCO representative
Xavier Hospital said on the sidelines of the conference.
