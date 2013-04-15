JOHANNESBURG, April 15 Increased investment, high commodity prices and a pick-up in the global economy should help accelerate Sub-Saharan Africa's growth to more than 5 percent on average over 2013-2015, the World Bank said on Monday.

In its Africa's Pulse analysis of economic prospects for the region, the bank projected foreign direct investment to Sub-Saharan Africa would increase to record levels each year, reaching $54 billion by 2015, from $37.7 billion in 2012.

But it said Africa's strong growth was still not doing enough to reduce poverty in the region. African governments should administer mineral wealth better, develop agriculture and manage rapid urbanisation to help bring down poverty levels further, the World Bank said.