JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 Bailed-out African Bank Ltd
posted a narrower full-year loss of 7.2 billion rand ($495
million) on Tuesday, down 22 percent from last year, and said it
remained on track to launch its "good bank" in April.
The unsecured lender crumbled under a mountain of bad debt
last year, forcing the South African government to appoint
external administrators to oversee a restructuring that includes
carving out a "good bank" with its healthy loan book and assets.
Its parent African Bank Investments (Abil), which also owns
an insurance business and failed furniture retailer Ellerine, is
under business rescue. Similar to chapter 11 in the United
States, this allows a financially distressed company to
temporarily delay creditors' claims against it or its assets.
Abil de-listed from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange last
year.
The bank was hobbled by bad loans as its core market of
low-income borrowers struggled to repay debts amid high
unemployment and rising inflation.
($1 = 14.5400 rand)
