Nov 22 Africa Hydrocarbons Inc : * A status report on operations of the bhn-1 well in Tunisia * Co has a 47.5% working interest in bhn-1 exploration well on the bouhajla

permit in northeastern Tunisia * Attempts were made to inject acid into abiod formation to clean up near

wellbore zone;injections could not be completed * Wellbore will now be suspended while awaiting arrival of wellbore imaging

equipment into country,which is expected within 30 days * Says operational issues regarding the completion will delay the evaluation of

bhn-1 * Perforation of wellbore was ineffective * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage