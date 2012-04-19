* Regulator wants bourse to better reflect economy
* Oil bill could help persuade majors to list
* South Africa's MTN, other phone firms should list
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, April 19 Foreign oil majors such as Royal
Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp
should have secondary share listings in Nigeria and
planned new energy laws could push them to agree, the stock
exchange regulator said.
Speaking at the Reuters Africa investment summit, Arunma
Oteh, Director General of Nigeria's Security and Exchange
Commission, said 80 percent of government revenues come from the
oil industry but it makes up only 5 percent of the stock market.
By persuading the national oil company, NNPC, and foreign
oil companies to list a portion of their joint ventures the
stock market would better reflect the economy for investors and
Nigerians could have greater ownership of oil firms.
"We're in discussion both with NNPC as well as the oil
majors as to listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange," Oteh said
in Abuja.
Although doing business in Africa's most populous nation
isn't easy, the country is viewed as a promising frontier
market. Industrial firms and banks make up most of Nigeria's
current stock market capitalisation.
Oteh said oil companies could be encouraged to list shares
by the pending Petroleum Industry Bill, which aims to increase
local participation among sweeping changes. Oteh said it could
focus oil firms on when to list on the exchange.
But the has been blocked in parliament for years. Few think
it will pass this year despite President Goodluck Jonathan's
order to get it get it through quickly.
Africa's biggest oil exporter is hoping to overhaul its
woeful electricity supplies by privatising its power sector this
year and Oteh said a plan was also needed for the listing of
power distribution and generating companies.
The government has said it will privatise 17 companies in
the sector although the plan is months behind schedule and faces
opposition from powerful vested interests in the country of 160
million, where most people live without electric light.
"It is important to democratise the success of these
companies and we believe power is going to be bigger than
telecommunications," Oteh said.
Nothing has demonstrated Nigeria's promise as a market more
than the success of telecommunications companies like South
Africa's MTN.
Oteh said she also wanted MTN and local telecommunications
companies such as Glo, owned by Nigerian billionaire Mike
Adenuga, to list on the exchange.