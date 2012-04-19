(Refiles to fix dropped letter in 'Phillips' in second
paragraph)
* Talks for "strategic partnership" with Dangote cement
* Could cover 13 countries in which it operates
* UBA aims to grow loan book by 15 percent
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, April 19 Pan-African lender United Bank
for Africa is in talks with billionaire industrialist
Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, for a partnership to
provide banking services to his Dangote Cement empire in 13
countries, its chief executive said.
Phillips Oduoza told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit in
Lagos on Thursday the move would leverage their overlapping
presence across the continent.
UBA is in all of the 14 countries in which Dangote
is building cement plants, except for South Africa.
"We are thinking of a strategic partnership between UBA and
Dangote (Cement). We are still at the discussion stage," Oduoza
said. "Thankfully in all countries where he has presence, except
one, we also have a presence. We can standardise services."
Services would include payment collection and short-term
financing of cement distributors working with Dangote.
Oduoza also said the bank was aiming to grow its loan book
across the continent by 15 percent to 100 billion naira ($636
million) in 2012.
Non-Nigerian countries make up 18 percent of UBA's
portfolio, and the aim would be to grow that to 25 percent in
the next few years, he said.
He declined to comment on further plans for acquisitions in
Africa, saying UBA was in a "consolidation phase" of its assets
across the continent.
UBA, like many other Nigerian banks, has had a rough time in
2011 a pre-tax loss of 28.49 billion naira, driven largely by
write downs of bad debts incurred during a banking crisis in
2008/09.
Results published on Wednesday showed a profit of 10.3
billion naira, a sign the bank may be bouncing back.
UBA was forced to shelve a share sale.
"The market conditions were not quite favourable, so we
decided to put it on hold," Oduoza said. "We will resume it when
conditions are right."
He said a planned $500 million Eurobond would only happen
long after the share sale.
($1 = 157.13 naira)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)