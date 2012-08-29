* Q2 loss 725 mln shekels vs 33 mln shekel profit
* Value of Russian properties falls by 873 mln shekels
JERUSALEM Aug 29 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments swung to a huge loss in
the second quarter, citing a drop in value in the property
portfolio of its Russian subsidiary.
Africa Israel said on Wednesday it posted a quarterly net
loss of 725 million shekels ($180 million), compared with a 33
million shekel profit in the year earlier period.
Earlier this month, it had projected a loss of between 720
million and 800 million shekels.
Africa Israel noted that the value of its portfolio of
properties under construction in Russia fell by 873 million
shekels in the quarter.
But chief executive Avraham Novogrocki said the company saw
"great potential" in the Russian real estate market.
"This is another quarter where see that uncertainty and
sharp fluctuations in world capital markets have not yet
passed," he said, adding that all other of its units continue to
show growth.
Africa Israel, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the United
States, Russia and eastern Europe. The company defaulted on a
series of bonds in 2010, forcing it to restructure about $2
billion of debt.
Africa Israel owns nearly 65 percent of Russia-focused real
estate firm AFI Development , which last
week posted a first-half loss due to a drop in the value of its
portfolio.
AFI said last week the gross value of its portfolio of
properties in the January-June period fell by 14 percent to $2.4
billion from around $2.8 billion due to the revaluation, as well
as a fall in the Russian rouble.
Africa Israel said the balance of its investment properties
was 9.4 billion shekels.
The company also said its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary
entered into an agreement with a third party to sell its rights
to a property for 171 million shekels. The deal, expected to
close at the end of October, will lead to a 57 million shekel
gain in the third quarter.