JERUSALEM Aug 27 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments reported a sharply smaller
loss in the second quarter after the year-earlier period was
hurt by a huge drop in value in the property portfolio of its
Russian subsidiary.
Africa Israel said on Tuesday it lost 48 million shekels
($13 million) in the April-June period, down from 724 million a
year ago. Revenue grew to 1.87 billion shekels from 1.84
billion.
Helped by an improved performance of a mall in Moscow,
income from rent and operation of properties grew 12 percent to
145 million shekels.
Its balance of investment properties was unchanged in the
quarter at 11 billion shekels.
The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the United
States, Russia and eastern Europe. It defaulted on a series of
bonds and in 2010 restructured some $2 billion of its debt.
Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and
infrastructure.
Last week, Norway's $750 million sovereign wealth fund said
it could once again invest in Africa Israel and its construction
subsidiary after a review found the firm was no longer involved
in the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
($1 = 3.65 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)