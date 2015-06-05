JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South African lender
African Bank Investments Ltd (Abil) has applied for
protection from creditors after failing to pay more than 447
million rand ($35.6 million) in loan guarantees, it said on
Friday.
Abil crumbled under a mountain of bad debt in August,
forcing the government to appoint external administrators to
oversee the restructuring of its banking business, African Bank
Ltd.
The restructuring of African Bank, which includes carving
out a "good bank" using healthy assets worth 26 billion rand,
would not be affected by the business rescue of its parent.
Business rescue, similar to chapter 11 in the United States,
allows a financially distressed company to temporarily delay
creditors' claims against it or its assets.
Abil, whose furniture arm Ellerine Furnishers is already
under business rescue, also operates an insurance business
called Standard General Insurance.
The company had issued guarantees to Barclays Africa
, FirstRand, Investec and Standard
Bank on the 550 million rand loans granted to Ellerine.
Some of the money was paid in the unwinding of Ellerine.
Abil said it had hoped to settle the remaining 447 million
rand from the sale of its insurance arm but no buyers had come
forward when creditors started to demand their money back.
"The company did not have access to cash to pay the
creditors," it said in a statement, adding that it had decided
to launch a business rescue process.
($1 = 12.5630 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Clarke)