* Arb has today released a further statement relating to
institution of a formal independent investigation into african
bank, in terms of section 69(a) of banks act no 94 of 1990.
* South african reserve bank (sarb) recognises importance of
investigating circumstances that gave rise to african bank being
placed under curatorship on 10th august, 2014. - sarb
* It has therefore decided to institute a formal independent
investigation in terms of section 69 (a) of banks act no. 94 of
1990. - sarb statement
* Registrar of banks has, pursuant to this decision,
appointed adv. Jf myburgh as commissioner in terms of said
provisions with effect from 30th august 2014 - sarb
* He will be assisted by vincent maleka, sc, and brian
abrahams. Notice to this effect will appear in government
gazette of 12 september 2014. - sarb
* Abil board of directors has committed to fully cooperating
with commissioner on matter.
* Commissioner is required to complete this investigation
within a period of five months from date of appointment.
* A written report will be required to be submitted within
30 days after completion of investigation
