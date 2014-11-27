BRIEF-UAE's National Bank Of Abu Dhabi board approves to change bank's name to First Abu Dhabi Bank
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank Source:(http://bit.ly/2pcxxt8) Further company coverage:
Nov 27 African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Unsolicited offer for ABIL preference shares (ABLP) by Deep Value Investments Proprietary Ltd
* Has been made aware of an unsolicited offer made to selected ABIL preference shareholders by above company
* Board of ABIL would like to confirm that entity making offer is in no way authorised by or instructed to act on behalf of ABIL
* Board of ABIL would like to confirm that this offer does not in any way relate to resolution plan referred to in press release, related to African Bank by SARB on 10 Aug 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman