BRIEF-National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 123.4 million dirhams versus 102.4 million dirhams year ago
JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 The Ellerine furniture arm of failed South African lender Abil has received an offer for its Africa business worth around 400 million rand, its administrator said on Monday.
Leslie Matuson, one of the administrators in charge of Ellerine's business rescue, made the comment at a meeting of creditors. (Reporting by David Dolan and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Q1 net profit 123.4 million dirhams versus 102.4 million dirhams year ago
* PwC did not approve Toshiba's April-Dec financial statements