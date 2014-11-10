JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 The Ellerine furniture arm of failed South African lender Abil has received an offer for its Africa business worth around 400 million rand, its administrator said on Monday.

Leslie Matuson, one of the administrators in charge of Ellerine's business rescue, made the comment at a meeting of creditors. (Reporting by David Dolan and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)