(Adds more comments from administrator, details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 The Ellerine furniture arm
of failed South African lender Abil has received a
potential $36 million offer for its sub-Saharan business, its
administrator said on Monday, as the company is wound down to
repay creditors.
Ellerine's creditors also on Monday voted for a "business
rescue plan" over immediate liquidation, giving administrators
more time to sell off assets.
The furniture retailer was forced into business rescue -
similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States - in
August after parent company African Bank Investments (Abil) cut
off funding. Days later Abil was rescued by the central bank.
The administrators in charge of Ellerine had received the
400 million rand ($36 million) indicative offer from a listed
South African company for its business outside South Africa,
Leslie Matuson, who is leading the rescue plan, said.
"That business is viable," Matuson said. Its Africa business
has nearly 80 stores across Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Lesotho
and Swaziland.
"That 400 million is what we anticipate realising, is the
amount of the indicative offer for the rest of Africa."
Under the restructuring, unsecured creditors will receive as
much 30 cents for every rand owed. Liquidation would have left
them with up to 13 cents on the rand, according to the
administrators' estimates.
Ellerine is in advanced talks to sell two of its brands to
other furniture retailers. It is also in talks with other
retailers who may assume the leases of some existing Ellerine
outlets, a move that could save some of the roughly 6,000 jobs
at stake, Matuson said.
The company owes its creditors, including South Africa's big
banks, almost 1.3 billion rand, reflecting the extent to which
Abil's failure has rippled across corporate South Africa.
Abil bought Ellerine in 2008 in an ultimately disastrous
attempt to sell furniture on credit.
(US dollar = 11.2205 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by
Stella Mapenzauswa and Susan Thomas)