LONDON Aug 20 Tanzania-focused miner African
Barrick Gold on Wednesday named industry veteran
Bradley A Gordon as its new chief executive, succeeding Greg
Hawkins who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.
African Barrick was under pressure even before a gold price
rout began in April, hit by illegal mining, power generation
problems and strikes, issues which forced it to warn in February
that output would shrink for a fifth straight year.
Gordon, who has worked in the gold mining industry for 30
years, was previously CEO of Intrepid Mines, the
Canadian and Australian listed precious metals exploration and
development company with primary operations in Indonesia.
African Barrick initiated a review of its operations earlier
this year after its parent company, Barrick Gold,
failed to sell it.