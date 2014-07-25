July 25 African Barrick Gold Plc reported a profit for the first half of 2014, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher output and lower costs.

The FTSE 250 company, which primarily operates in Tanzania, also raised its full-year production forecast to in excess of 700,000 ounces from 650,000-690,000 ounces.

The miner said it earned a net $40.8 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $701.2 million in the same period of 2013 when it took a writedown of $727 million. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Ted Kerr)