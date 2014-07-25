MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 earnings buoy Saudi petchems, rest of region subdued
* Industries Qatar outperforms on Qatar Petroleum deal with unit
July 25 African Barrick Gold Plc reported a profit for the first half of 2014, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher output and lower costs.
The FTSE 250 company, which primarily operates in Tanzania, also raised its full-year production forecast to in excess of 700,000 ounces from 650,000-690,000 ounces.
The miner said it earned a net $40.8 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $701.2 million in the same period of 2013 when it took a writedown of $727 million. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Industries Qatar outperforms on Qatar Petroleum deal with unit
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 A funny thing happened on Wall Street in Donald Trump's first 100 days in the White House: Shares of companies that got closest to the president lagged the market's march higher.