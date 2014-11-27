(Corrects RIC in paragraph 1 to from.
Nov 27 Acacia Mining Ltd, which changed
its name from African Barrick Gold Plc on Thursday, said it
would apply for permits to begin underground mining at its North
Mara mine in Tanzania.
The company, unveiling its long-term strategy, said the
underground project was expected to produce 450,000 ounces of
gold over a five-year mine life at an all-in sustaining cost
(AISC) of under $750 per ounce.
AISC includes production and exploration expenses.
Acacia said it expected underground production from the
Gokona pit at North Mara to begin in the first half of 2015.
The gold miner also said it had signed an exploration joint
venture with Canada's Sarama Resources Ltd to work on
the South Hounde Project in Burkina Faso.
Apart from North Mara, Acacia has two other producing mines
in northwest Tanzania - Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi. It also has
exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya and Burkina Faso.
