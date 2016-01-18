JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 Bailed-out South African
lender African Bank Ltd (Abil) appointed Guardrisk
Life on Monday to underwrite its new insurance products after
its agreement with Standard General Insurance lapsed.
Guardrisk, which is controlled by South African financial
services group Alexander Forbes, started underwriting
for African Bank with effect from Sunday.
According to the bank, which was the country's largest
provider of non-collateralised loans before it collapsed in
2014, the arrangement with Guardrisk will allow it to reduce
premiums for customers.
After its collapse under a mountain of bad, the
South African government appointed external administrators to
oversee a restructuring at African Bank that includes carving
out a "good bank" from its healthy loan book and assets.
African Bank CEO designate Brian Riley said the Guardrisk
deal provides the bank with further momentum in the run-up to
the finalising of its restructuring in less than three months.
African Bank was delisted from the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange 2014.
