JOHANNESBURG, July 1 Bailed-out lender African
Bank on Friday opened an offer to repurchase up to $500 million
worth of bonds from its foreign currency-denominated bond
holders, the South African bank said.
African Bank, a lender which was rescued and recapitalised
by the central bank after its parent African Bank Investments
Limited collapsed in 2014, said its aim was to reduce
its interest expense with the tender offer, which will be open
until July 13.
In April the bank was split into a "good" unit to attract
new clients and Residual Debt Services to rake in old
debts.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)