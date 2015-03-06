By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 6 Sierra Leone-focused mining
company African Minerals said on Friday it will appoint
administrators after failing to repay its lender and partner in
the Tonkolili iron ore project Shandong Iron and Steel Group.
After taking on some of African Minerals' debt from banks
and demanding immediate repayment last week, Shandong, which
owns 25 percent in Tonkolili, took control of the holding
companies in the project.
"Following the events announced last week and
earlier this week, and further discussions with Shandong Iron
and Steel Group, the board has concluded that there is no
reasonable prospect of it being able to achieve a negotiated
solution with (Shandong)," African Minerals said in a statement.
London Mining a company which owned Marampa, an iron ore
mine near Tonkolili, also went into administration last year.
Both companies have been battered by costs related to the
Ebola outbreak in West Africa and a rout in iron ore prices over
the last year.
African Minerals shut its operations in Sierra Leone in late
November over a lack of working capital and its shares have been
suspended since Nov. 20 due to uncertainty about the company's
future.
In November, African Minerals' chairman and founder Frank
Timis bought Marampa and agreed access for Marampa's iron ore to
African Minerals' rail and port infrastructure.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)