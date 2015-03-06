* Shandong takes control of Tonkolili holding companies
* African Minerals shares could be cancelled in a month
* Is second Sierra Leone miner to go into administration
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 6 Sierra Leone-focused mining
company African Minerals said on Friday it will appoint
administrators after failing to repay its lender and partner in
the Tonkolili iron ore project Shandong Iron and Steel Group.
After taking on some of African Minerals' debt from banks
and demanding immediate repayment last week, Shandong, which
owns 25 percent in Tonkolili, took control of the holding
companies in the project.
"...The board has concluded that there is no reasonable
prospect of it being able to achieve a negotiated solution with
(Shandong)," African Minerals said in a statement.
"The company is working to identify an appropriate
insolvency practitioner to represent and protect the interests
of the creditors and stakeholders."
London Mining, a company which owned Marampa, an iron ore
mine near Tonkolili, also went into administration last year.
Both companies have been battered by costs related to the
Ebola outbreak in West Africa and a rout in iron ore prices over
the last year. In November, African Minerals' chairman and
founder Frank Timis bought Marampa and agreed access for
Marampa's iron ore to African Minerals' rail and port
infrastructure.
In late November, African Minerals shut its operations in
Sierra Leone due to a lack of working capital and its shares
have been suspended since Nov. 20 due to uncertainty about the
company's future.
On Friday, the company said the future of the holding
companies which own Tonkolili and their ability to pay
creditors, obtain funding and restart operations was now
entirely in the hands of Shandong.
African Minerals' adviser and broker, Jefferies resigned
with immediate effect. "Failure of the company to appoint a
replacement nominated adviser within one month from today will
result in cancellation of the listing of its shares on AIM," the
mining company said.
