Nov 12 African Minerals Ltd said there
were "reasonable prospects" to secure alternate funding for its
iron ore project in Sierra Leone after saying there was no
certainty when it would get funds from its partner in the mine.
Shares of the company closed up 55 percent at 15.50 pence on
Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
African Minerals, struggling to shore up its battered
finances, said it had so far drawn about $182 million of the
$284 million earmarked for the expansion of its sole project,
Tonkolili.
The company said it was in talks with Shandong Iron & Steel
Group, its partner on Tonkolili, over the timing of
the release of the remaining $102 million, $61 million of which
was previously approved for release in October.
African Minerals said it was looking at alternate funds as
the uncertainty over when it would get funds from Shandong added
to its operating losses and looming debt repayments.
The miner said it was looking for enough funds to run the
Tonkolili project till it became cash flow positive, for which
it had previously set a target of the end of this year.
African Minerals' financial troubles have also been
exacerbated by the 40 percent drop in iron ore price this year.
