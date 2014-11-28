JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South African industrial
gas supplier African Oxygen (Afrox), a subsidiary of
Germany's Linde, launched a cost-cutting plan on
Friday that could include job cuts as it grapples with weak
demand in its domestic market.
Shares in Africa's biggest gases group slumped as much as 8
percent after the announcement and were still down 7 percent at
the close, the stock's biggest one-day fall since May last year.
Tentative economic growth in South Africa has crimped demand
for Afrox's nitrogen, oxygen and welding electrodes, which are
used by industries ranging from auto manufacturing to mining.
"It is expected that these market conditions will remain in
the medium term," it said on Friday. "The company needs to
significantly reduce its fixed cost base to ensure an acceptable
level of trading performance in the future."
The company is also reviewing its operations abroad, along
with its distribution network and product portfolio. It gave no
indication of how much it wants to save nor how many jobs could
be lost.
