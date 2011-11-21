* Diluted headline earnings up 24 pct

* Interest income up 23 percent

* Abil shares down 11.5 pct this year (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 21 - African Bank Investments , a South African mass-market lender, posted a 24 percent increase in full-year earnings on Monday, below analysts' expectations and kept its dividend unchanged.

African Bank, also known as Abil, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 291 cents in the year to end- September, compared with 235.1 cents a year earlier.

A poll of eight analysts had expected earnings to increase 27 percent to 298.8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Headline EPS, which excludes some one-time and financial items, is the main measure of profit in South Africa.

Interest income rose 23 percent to 7.31 billion rand ($892 million), from a restated 5.95 billion.

Non-interest income jumped 18 percent to 2.93 billion rand from a restated 2.49 billion.

The bank, which also owns a furniture business through which it makes loans to consumers, declared a final dividend of 185 cents, unchanged from the previous year.

Shares of Abil are down 11.5 percent so far this year, underperforming the Top-40 index that is down 0.7 percent. ($1 = 8.194 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)