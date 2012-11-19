* Full-year earnings up 18 pct, but short of forecast
* Interest income jumps 36 pct, dividend up
* Shares up 3 pct, down about 10 pct this year
(Adds quotes, details)
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 African Bank Investments
is slowing down its lending after years of rapid
growth, the first sign South African banks may be turning more
cautious about lucrative, but high-risk loans to increasingly
indebted consumers.
African Bank, also known as Abil, helped pioneer the booming
South African market for unsecured lending - highly profitable,
though risky, credit that is not backed by collateral.
Abil, which fell short of expectations with an 18 percent
rise in full-year profit on Monday, is now seeing competition
from South Africa's big banks, which are also lending to
low-income consumers.
"We have cut back slightly on our credit and more
importantly we're being more selective about who and how much we
give following the excessive supply in the market," Chief
Financial Officer Nithia Nalliah told Reuters.
The central bank has said it is not unduly worried about the
rise in unsecured loans, but some analysts disagree. Unsecured
credit surged 21 percent to $43 billion in the year to June,
according to central bank data.
The loans have helped underpin consumer spending, especially
among the poor. However, there is also vast potential for
default, given that South Africa's household debt stands at 76
percent of disposable income.
"The fact that they are aware of the dangers of the
unsecured lending is positive," said Viv Govender, analyst at
Vunani Private Clients.
"People have been nervous about this sector as a whole.
There's been talk about the possibility of a bubble in unsecured
lending."
Abil's non-performing loans total nearly 28 percent of its
50 billion rand ($5.6 billion) loan book, Nalliah said. Yet it
is still making money, as its average interest rate is just
below 21 percent, well above the central bank's benchmark rate
of 5 percent.
FURNITURE LOANS
Abil also owns furniture chain Ellerines, where it sells
dining room sets and sofas on credit, and offers personal loans
inside its stores.
Loans have grown at an annual rate of 25 percent in recent
years, but the company sees that slowing to about 15 percent.
Abil plans to raise 15 billion rand this year, a third of it
from international markets, Nalliah said. It issued 125 million
Swiss francs in a four-year bond earlier this month.
Abil missed market expectations with diluted headline
earnings per share at 342.5 cents in the year to end-September,
compared with 291 cents a year earlier.
A poll of 12 analysts had expected earnings to increase 25
percent to 362 cents, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Earnings were held back by growing competition.
Headline EPS, which excludes some one-time and financial
items, is the main measure of profit in South Africa.
The company increased dividends by 5 percent to 195 cents,
higher than the 183 cents expected in the poll of analysts.
Interest income rose 36 percent to 9.9 billion rand and
non-interest income rose 12 percent to 3.3 billion rand.
Helped by the higher dividend, shares of Abil were up around
3 percent at 1245 GMT. However, they are down about 10 percent
so far this year, compared with over 15 percent growth in the
benchmark Johannesburg Top-40 index.
($1 = 8.9315 South African rand)
