JOHANNESBURG Feb 8 South Africa's biggest
unsecured credit lender, African Bank Limited, said on
Friday the country's credit watchdog has proposed a 300 million
rand ($34 million) fine following an industry-wide probe into
possible reckless lending.
The bank said it "contests" the allegation of reckless
lending by the National Credit Regulator against it.
African Bank said its own investigation in November 2011
showed that 15.5 million rand worth of loans were fraudulently
granted.
($1 = 8.9040 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)