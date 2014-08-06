Aug 6 African Bank Investments Ltd
* Disbursements for nine months ended june 2014 declined to
r14.1 billion, 20% lower than disbursements of r17,7 billion for
comparable period
* Average net loan size decreased to r13 331 in this quarter
compared with r13 868 for first half of 2014.
* Gross advances experienced muted growth of 2% to r60.1
billion over nine months since september 2013 while performing
loans have decreased by 3% to r41.1 billion over same period
* Overall collections run rate in banking unit is at about
r7 billion per quarter at an average of 65% of instalments
raised on all performing and npls
* Leon kirkinis, group chief executive officer, managing
director of african bank and one of founders of ABIL has
resigned with immediate effect
* Has appointed pwcas an advisor to board to assist in
restructuring of group
* Board has appointed nithia nalliah ( group chief financial
officer) to position of acting chief executive of ABIL and
managing director of african bank with immediate effect
* Exploring options to isolate african bank from impact of
"bad" book which is also expected to have direct positive impact
on moody's rating of african bank
* ABIL is also actively exploring other alternatives that
would remove any future exposure of abil to Ellerines.
* Banking unit is expected to show a basic loss and headline
loss for second half of financial year 2014
* Group is expected to show a basic loss of atleast r7.6
billion and headline loss of at least r6.4 billion for full year
