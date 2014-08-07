BRIEF-Town And Country Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend
Aug 7 African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Notice of application for business rescue of Ellerine Furnishers Proprietary Limited
* Board of EF advised ABIL that it has commenced with voluntary business rescue proceedings
* As a consequence of financial performance of EF a decision has been taken that no further funding would be provided by ABIL or African Bank to EF or EHL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million versus S$766 million a year ago