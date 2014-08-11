BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Gothenburg
* Skanska sells the office building Piren2 in Gothenburg, Sweden, for about SEK 410 mln to Platzer Fastigheter AB
Aug 11 African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Suspension of all ABIL and African Bank securities on exchange operated by JSE Ltd with immediate effect
* Regular discussions were held by governors with banking supervision department to ensure closer monitoring of developments affecting African Bank
* African Bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct, which is above minimum requirement
* Decision has been taken to introduce a range of support measures for African Bank
* Board has, after due consideration, advised registrar that it does not oppose curatorship and has taken appropriate resolutions to facilitate process
* Minister has appointed Tom Winterboer as curator; he will be responsible for African Bank with immediate effect,
* Resolution will see African Bank split into two parts
