JOHANNESBURG May 20 African Bank Investments Ltd : * Says H1 headline earnings per share of 125,7 cents versus 170,4 cents) * Says ordinary dividends per share of 25 cents (H1 2012: 85 cents) * Says 25% growth in advances to R59 billion * Says faves potential R300 million fine from national credit regulator * Says no provision has been made in these results for any potential fine * Says bad debt charge is expected to remain elevated for the rest of the year