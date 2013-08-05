BRIEF-NN Group to sell its Luxembourg insurance business to Global Bankers Insurance Group
* NN Group to sell its Luxembourg insurance business to Global Bankers Insurance Group
JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 African Bank Investments Ltd : * Quarterly operational update for the third quarter ended 30 June 2013 * Says 19% growth in advances to R60,3 billion * Environment remains challenging, both for credit and furniture retail * Increase in npls as percentage of advances to 30,2% from 29,2% * Reduced credit disbursements of R17,7 billion for 9 months period * In process of rolling out a significantly improved proposition for low risk
customers * Banking unit earnings for H2 2013 are expected to be lower than H1 2013 * Retail environment remains challenging and unpredictable * Slowdown in furniture sales evident in the first half of the year worsened in
the past 3 months
* NN Group to sell its Luxembourg insurance business to Global Bankers Insurance Group
* March total adv for options was 6.9 million versus 5.8 million
* Says formalizes sale of 12 companies from the logistics warehouses section of its assets portfolio for 243.4 million euros ($259.3 million)