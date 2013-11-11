Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 11 African Bank Investments Ltd : * FY headline earnings declined by 88% to R365 million (2012: R3,0 billion) * Heps declined by 88% to 45,1 cents (2012: 378,2 cents) * Economic loss of R1,5 billion (2012: economic profit: R1,2 billion) * Banking unit gross advances grew by 11% to R59,0 billion (2012: R53,0
billion) * A final dividend of 5 cents (2012: 110 cents) declared, bringing total for
the year to 30 cents per share
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.