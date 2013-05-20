* First-half profit down 26 pct

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 South African lender African Bank Investments posted a 26 percent drop in first-half profit on Monday, sparking a rout in its shares amid concern that a boom in unsecured lending is starting to unravel.

Abil, as the bank is known, has helped to pioneer unsecured lending in Africa's top economy, offering high-interest loans to millions of low-income borrowers.

But its results were hit by the need to write off 445 million rand in bad loans. That, alongside the profit fall and a 70 percent cut in its dividend, sent the shares down as much as 25 percent at one point.

"Everyone has been talking about a potential bubble and all the concern has been raised for quite a while, but we're finally seeing it in the cold, hard numbers," said Nic Norman-Smith, chief investment officer at Lentus Asset Management.

Unsecured lending in South Africa has risen by 16 percent to a total of 441 billion rand ($47 billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, central bank figures show.

The market has grown as the country's leading banks joined Abil and fellow niche lender Capitec Bank Holdings in chasing the higher margins offered by unsecured loans because they carry greater risk than secured loans backed by collateral.

The lending bonanza has helped to prop up South Africa's otherwise lacklustre growth in recent years, with retail and car sales the only two major economic indicators to show steady growth in 2012.

However, unemployment remains stuck at around 25 percent and household debt averages more than three quarters of disposable income, central bank data show, as overleveraged South Africans resort to credit cards and short-term loans to get by.

'CHALLENGING PERIOD'

"It's going to be a challenging period for (banks) with exposure to unsecured credit," said Johann Scholtz, head of research at Afrifocus Securities in Cape Town.

"The consumer is under pressure and in all likelihood one would start to see an increase in impairments across the industry."

Shares of South Africa's "big four" banks - Standard , FirstRand, Absa and Nedbank - also declined on Monday, though unsecured lending represents a small proportion of their overall business.

Standard and Nedbank shares were down about 3 percent by 1500 GMT. Absa had fallen by 5 percent and FirstRand less than 2 percent.

Abil's first-half headline earnings totalled 125.7 cents a share, compared with 170.4 cents a year earlier. Headline earnings per share, the main measure of profit in South Africa, exclude certain one-off items.

Chief Financial Officer Nithia Nalliah said that the bank's retail business, which sells furniture on credit, is likely to fall to a full-year loss on weakening demand from cash-strapped shoppers.

Another possible concern is that the bank does not take deposits and instead raises financing through bonds, meaning it could face sharply higher funding costs in the future.

Hedge fund manager David Stemerman, of Conatus Capital Management, told a conference in New York this month that investors should bet against Abil's shares, citing the growth in unsecured lending and its lack of deposits.

Abil also faces a potential regulatory fine of 300 million rand for reckless lending. It said the fine was unwarranted and it had not made any provisions for it.

The bank's shares were down 16.4 percent at 17.60 rand by 1445 GMT. ($1 = 9.3850 South African rand) (Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Goodman)