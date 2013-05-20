* First-half profit down 26 pct
JOHANNESBURG, May 20 South African lender
African Bank Investments posted a 26 percent drop in
first-half profit on Monday, sparking a rout in its shares amid
concern that a boom in unsecured lending is starting to unravel.
Abil, as the bank is known, has helped to pioneer unsecured
lending in Africa's top economy, offering high-interest loans to
millions of low-income borrowers.
But its results were hit by the need to write off 445
million rand in bad loans. That, alongside the profit fall and a
70 percent cut in its dividend, sent the shares down as much as
25 percent at one point.
"Everyone has been talking about a potential bubble and all
the concern has been raised for quite a while, but we're finally
seeing it in the cold, hard numbers," said Nic Norman-Smith,
chief investment officer at Lentus Asset Management.
Unsecured lending in South Africa has risen by 16 percent to
a total of 441 billion rand ($47 billion) in the six months to
Dec. 31, central bank figures show.
The market has grown as the country's leading banks joined
Abil and fellow niche lender Capitec Bank Holdings in
chasing the higher margins offered by unsecured loans because
they carry greater risk than secured loans backed by collateral.
The lending bonanza has helped to prop up South Africa's
otherwise lacklustre growth in recent years, with retail and car
sales the only two major economic indicators to show steady
growth in 2012.
However, unemployment remains stuck at around 25 percent and
household debt averages more than three quarters of disposable
income, central bank data show, as overleveraged South Africans
resort to credit cards and short-term loans to get by.
'CHALLENGING PERIOD'
"It's going to be a challenging period for (banks) with
exposure to unsecured credit," said Johann Scholtz, head of
research at Afrifocus Securities in Cape Town.
"The consumer is under pressure and in all likelihood one
would start to see an increase in impairments across the
industry."
Shares of South Africa's "big four" banks - Standard
, FirstRand, Absa and Nedbank
- also declined on Monday, though unsecured lending represents a
small proportion of their overall business.
Standard and Nedbank shares were down about 3 percent by
1500 GMT. Absa had fallen by 5 percent and FirstRand less than 2
percent.
Abil's first-half headline earnings totalled 125.7 cents a
share, compared with 170.4 cents a year earlier. Headline
earnings per share, the main measure of profit in South Africa,
exclude certain one-off items.
Chief Financial Officer Nithia Nalliah said that the bank's
retail business, which sells furniture on credit, is likely to
fall to a full-year loss on weakening demand from cash-strapped
shoppers.
Another possible concern is that the bank does not take
deposits and instead raises financing through bonds, meaning it
could face sharply higher funding costs in the future.
Hedge fund manager David Stemerman, of Conatus Capital
Management, told a conference in New York this month that
investors should bet against Abil's shares, citing the growth in
unsecured lending and its lack of deposits.
Abil also faces a potential regulatory fine of 300 million
rand for reckless lending. It said the fine was unwarranted and
it had not made any provisions for it.
The bank's shares were down 16.4 percent at 17.60 rand by
1445 GMT.
($1 = 9.3850 South African rand)
