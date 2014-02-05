JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 African Bank Investments Ltd
:
* Group currently anticipates that overall credit quality of
the book will improve into the second half of FY 2014
* South African economy continues to prove increasingly
challenging for consumer led demand businesses
* Impact of fuel price hikes,interest rate increases, food
inflation will continue to present challenges
* Backdrop of a weakened rand has and will continue to present
challenges that the group needs to address
* Disbursements have declined year on year basis due to more
stringent credit granting criteria
* Operating costs also remain well under control as the group
continues to focus on managing expenses.
* Says will announce the appointment of a replacement CEO
within the next few weeks
* Retail unit's profitability is also expected to be
considerably lower for the first half of FY 2014
* It is not anticipated that the overall cost of funding for
the current year will be significantly increased
* In banking unit overall impact is likely to be reduction in
profitability for the first half of FY 2014
* Will announce the appointment of a replacement CEO for EHL
within the next few weeks
* Q1 gross advances up 7% to R61.4 billion, disbursements fall
25% to R5.56 billion