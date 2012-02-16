LONDON Feb 16 Miner African Barrick Gold
will remain "active" in considering acquisitions in
West and Northeast Africa, despite a decision to treble its 2011
dividend and commit to a payout rate, as volatile markets have
made valuations more attractive.
Chief Executive Greg Hawkins said the miner had looked at
around 20 projects in the last 18 months, but was unable to
"close the valuation gap" through the whole of 2010 and into
2011, when commodity prices were at their post-crisis peak.
"We remain pretty active in looking around in the M&A space.
Prices...have come off pretty dramatically in the last couple of
quarters, so valuations are getting a little more interesting
and it is still part of the company's strategy to broaden its
wings across Africa," he said.
Gold miners' valuations are currently at their lowest in a
decade, though cash flows are still close to historic highs
thanks to robust gold prices, making gold a likely hotspot for
mining mergers and acquisitions this year.