April 3 African Barrick Gold raised the
mineral resource estimate for its Nyanzaga project in Tanzania,
and said the project had the potential to become its next mine
in the country.
The miner's Nyanzaga project, which comprises the Tusker and
Kilimani mineralised zones, is located within the Sengerema
District in the Mwanza region of the east African nation.
The London-based company, a unit of the world's largest gold
producer Barrick Gold, now estimates the amount of gold
contained in the project at over 4.6 million ounces, up from its
previous estimate of over 4 million ounces announced in January.
African Barrick has 4 producing mines, all located in
northwest Tanzania.
The company's shares, which have shed about a quarter of
their value since the company gave out a disappointing forecast
in February, rose nearly 2 percent to 393 pence at 0709 GMT on
Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.