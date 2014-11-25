BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
Nov 25 African Dawn Capital Ltd :
* For six month period ended Aug 31, co will report a basic loss per share of between 1.23 cents and 1.39 cents, being an increase of between 52 pct and 72 pct
* Sees headline loss per share of between 1.69 cents and 1.84 cents, being a increase of between 125 pct and 145 pct, for six months ended Aug 31
* Both increases can mostly be attributed to a more prudent provisioning policy in elite group given market conditions in micro finance
* Final agreements relating to sars liability are currently being drawn up, which if successfully concluded may have a material positive effect on price of co's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)