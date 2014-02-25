BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 African Dawn Capital Ltd : * Says JS (Mac) Van Der Merwe has stepped down as CEO of the company with effect from 24 February 2014 * Says WJ (Jacques) Groenewald has been appointed as acting CEO of the company with effect from the same date
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.