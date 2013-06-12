LONDON, June 12 African Eagle Resources PLC : * Winding up petition against the company (the "petition") has been issued * Petition served by Euan Worthington, the former chairman of African Eagle * Petitioner claims he is owed £57,005.09 by co and the petition is listed to

be heard on 29 July 2013 * Co's current intent is to contest the petition, if it is appropriate to do so