Jan 11 African Iron is confident a takeover offer from South Africa's Exxaro Resources will secure 75 percent acceptances, even without its second-biggest shareholder, Equatorial Resources, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"We've looked at our register,..., and we feel that there is a very, very good prospect of getting to 75 percent if Equatorial don't participate," African Iron Chairman Ian Burston told analysts and reporters on a conference call.

Exxaro has offered A$0.51 a share cash if it gets acceptances from 50 percent of African Iron's shares and would raise that to A$0.57 a share, worth A$338 million, if it wins 75 percent support.

Equatorial Resources owns 19.9 percent of African Iron.

