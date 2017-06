MELBOURNE Feb 13 Australia's Cape Lambert Resources has accepted South African miner Exxaro Resources' offer for its remaining 5.26 percent stake in African Iron.

Exxaro has made a bid worth up to A$338 million ($361 million) for African Iron, targeting the Australian-listed company's Mayoko iron ore project in the Republic of Congo.

Cape Lambert initially committed to sell a 19.99 percent to Exxaro.

Exxaro has agreed to pay $0.57 a share if it wins acceptances on 75 percent of African Iron's shares. ($1 = 0.9362 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)