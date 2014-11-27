BRIEF-UAE's DU Q1 profit falls
April 25 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company:
Nov 27 African Media Entertainment Ltd
* H1 revenue grew by 10% to r117,1 million
* H1 comprehensive income up by 10 pct to r22,5 million
* Final dividend of 200 cents per ordinary share (gross) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 25 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company:
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sex traffickers are growing increasingly adept at using sophisticated technological advances to exploit children, especially tools to hide their identity and encrypt data, according to a top FBI specialist.