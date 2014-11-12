Nov 12 African Minerals Ltd
* Discussions are continuing between two shareholders in
project, AML and Shandong Iron and Steel Group, over timing of
release of $61 million
* Is progressing negotiations for alternative funding to
finance working capital until project becomes cash flow positive
* Company confirms that since then $182 million has been
released from Hong Kong bank accounts of project and used to
finance working capital, leaving a balance of $102 million
* Believes there are reasonable prospects that alternative
funding can be achieved in near future
* Company is also considering a part disposal of its holding
in project to strengthen financial position of AML
* Discussions are continuing and final $41 million, and
there is no certainty on timing of these releases
* Standard chartered bank has been mandated by project
companies to structure a new facility
