BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust reports offering of convertible senior notes
Nov 20 African Minerals Ltd :
* Financing update
* Continues to engage with Shandong Iron and Steel Group ("SISG") over timing of release of restricted cash of $102m
* SISG had previously agreed to release of this restricted cash in august 2014, but since that time, SISG's authorisation has not been forthcoming
* Despite co's efforts to reach an agreement with SISG over release of these funds, there remains no certainty on timing of their release
* Despite intensive efforts, in last few days it has become increasingly apparent that alternative sources of funding are unlikely to materialise in near future
* Is seeking to engage with SISG and other parties over a partial disposal of its holding in Tonkolili mine for a fair market value
* Standard Chartered Bank had been mandated by project to structure a new debt facility
* Co and Standard Chartered Bank have reached a view that any structuring of a new debt facility is not currently possible
* Ordinary shares will remain suspended pending clarification of company's financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
