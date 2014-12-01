Dec 1 African Minerals Ltd
* Operations to be put on care and maintenance until such
time as $102 million restricted cash is released and/or, AML
secures additional short term funding
* Controlled shut down initiated at operations in Sierra
Leone due to insufficient working capital, severely impacted by
low iron ore prices, which has prevented implementation of cost
reduction strategies
* Company's ordinary shares will remain suspended while
there remains a fundamental uncertainty in financial position of
company
* Company announces that $102 million of restricted cash has
yet to be released due to continued disagreements between AML
and Shandong Iron And Steel Group ("SISG")
* AML continues to use its best efforts to obtain SISG's
authorisation to release these funds, however there remains no
certainty of this, or of its timing
* Company's subsidiaries have not been able to make in full
repayment under PXF facility due at end of November
* Talking to several groups who have expressed strong
interest in partial stake in Tonkolili mine, discussions are
being progressed as quickly as possible
* In discussions with lenders about this and future
obligations under facility, these discussions are only likely to
progress successfully once AML and SISG as shareholders of
project have agreed a financial solution
