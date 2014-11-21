* Says unlikely to find alternative financing
* Shandong may seek larger steak at low cost
* This could be death throe convulsions-Investec
By Silvia Antonioli and Esha Vaish
LONDON/BANGALORE, Nov 21 African Minerals
will seek to sell part of its stake in the Tonkolili
iron ore mine in Sierra Leone in what analysts say is a
last-ditch effort to stay afloat, after it failed to secure the
release of funds held by its Chinese partner.
The Sierra Leone-focused miner, which owns a 75 percent
stake in Tonkolili, said on Thursday that it was considering the
sale after it was unable to reach an agreement with Shandong
Iron and Steel. The Chinese group bought 25 percent of Tonkolili
in 2011 in a $1.5 billion deal.
Standard Chartered advised the miner separately that it
would not be able to structure a new debt deal.
African Minerals, one of several west African iron ore
developers caught out by weaker demand, is burdened by $790
million in gross debt. All the while, it is burning cash at
Tonkolili, struggling with a 48 percent drop in the iron ore
price .IO62-CNI=SI and higher costs due to the Ebola
epidemic.
Its share have lost 95 percent of their value this year
making its market capitalisation about $52 million currently.
"It may still be premature to say, but this reads a lot like
death-throe convulsions for African Minerals," Investec analysts
said in a note.
African Minerals said $102 million held by Shandong as
restricted cash had been earmarked for expansion of Tonkolili,
but was now urgently needed to keep operations going.
It warned investors that there was "no certainty of the
timing or financial outcome" of an eventual sale.
The company in September outlined a rescue plan that it said
would help Tonkolili generate money by the end of 2014, but
market conditions have since deteriorated. Iron
ore hit a fresh 5-1/2 year low at $70 a tonne this week.
Macquarie analyst Alon Olsha said a key question was why
Shandong had not agreed to release the much-needed funds yet.
"There's two ways to read its actions. It either believes
there's a future but it wants to own a bigger stake for a much
cheaper price than what they originally bought it at or it
believes there's no future at all and that's why the funds are
being withheld," Olsha said.
African Minerals shares were suspended on Thursday, pending
funding news.
